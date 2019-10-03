03.10.2019 08:45:00

Eastplats Announces the Resignation of Director Nigel K. Dentoom

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (the "Company") announces the resignation of Nigel K. Dentoom from the board of directors of the Company on October 1, 2019 due to his increasing outside business responsibilities. George Dorin, Chairman of the Company, stated, "The Company and I thank Nigel for his contribution to the board of directors and we all wish him success in his various ventures."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Limited

