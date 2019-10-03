|
03.10.2019 08:45:00
Eastplats Announces the Resignation of Director Nigel K. Dentoom
Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)
VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (the "Company") announces the resignation of Nigel K. Dentoom from the board of directors of the Company on October 1, 2019 due to his increasing outside business responsibilities. George Dorin, Chairman of the Company, stated, "The Company and I thank Nigel for his contribution to the board of directors and we all wish him success in his various ventures."
