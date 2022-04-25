AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)

Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) ("AEWU" or the "Company") announces that, following a marketing campaign, it has agreed terms to sell its office asset located in Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford for approximately £37 million. The agreed sale price represents a significant premium to the carrying value of the asset at 31 March 2022 and the Company received a number of offers at similar levels. For illustrative purposes only, if this valuation had been included in the 31 March 2022 NAV, it would have added approximately 11 pence to the Net Asset Value per share.

It should be noted that there is no guarantee that the transaction will complete and there will be a number of factors that may impact the next net asset value produced by the Company, which will be for the period ending 30 June 2022.

Notes to Editors

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 28 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with 88.2bn of assets under management as at 31 December 2021. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 December 2021, AEW Group managed 38.5bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 450 staff located in 12 locations. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards.

www.aewuk.co.uk

The sale of the Company's office asset located in Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford is subject, among other things, to the purchaser completing satisfactory due diligence and the parties agreeing definitive legal agreements for the sale. There can be no guarantee that the sale of the Company's office asset described in this announcement will be completed. All information relating to the potential sale described in this announcement may subsequently change as a result. It should also be noted that any future NAV per Ordinary Share announced by the Company in due course will, in addition to the any sale of the Company's office asset described in this announcement (if completed), be affected by valuation movements in the Company's portfolio as well as any other acquisitions and/or disposals completed by the Company.