Eastspring Investments Berhad launches Global Balanced Fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastspring Investments Berhad ("Eastspring") announced the launch of the Eastspring Investments Global Balanced Target Return Fund ("Fund").

With a fund of fund strategy, the newly launched fund invests in a diversified portfolio of local and foreign Collective Investment Schemes ("CIS") with exposure to different asset classes, including equities and fixed income securities.

Providing investors with greater diversification by investing in a broad portfolio with access to different asset classes and geographical regions, the Fund will invest in at least five CIS or funds at all times

"Investors have seen how global markets can drop significantly due to a multitude of shocks, ranging from oil prices, trade wars, political instability and the recent COVID-19 pandemic," said Yap Siok Hoon, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Eastspring Investments Berhad.

"In these volatile conditions, each asset class behaves differently, with some asset classes viewed as a safe havens, while others have attractive value. As such, a dynamic portfolio providing access to different asset classes in global markets, provides diversification with the opportunity for long-term growth," added Ms Yap.

Commenting on the global market outlook, Rudie Chan, Chief Investment Officer of Multi Assets, Eastspring Investments Berhad, said: "We believe there will be a deep, global synchronised recession, not seen since the 1930s. While the debate right now is about whether we get a V or a U-shaped recovery, we see a recovery in the next two quarters. Market volatility will remain high in the short term and hence investors will need to be cautious.

"As global monetary easing continues, we believe the best way to play this is to stay invested in fixed income. The sell down in equity markets has basically led to very attractive valuations in emerging markets and some markets in Asia Pacific. One thing we would like to remind investors is that the COVID-19 infections will taper off eventually, especially when there is news of a vaccine. This will lead to further appetite for riskier assets like equities," Mr Chan added.

The Fund's 21-day initial offer period commences today and ends on 7 June 2020. Investors can purchase units of the Fund with a minimum lump sum investment of RM1,000 at RM0.50 per unit. Applications for units can be made via authorised unit trust consultants and distributing banks.

About Eastspring Investments

Eastspring Investments is a leading asset manager in Asia that manages over USD 241 billion in assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients (as at 31 December 2019). Operating in Asia since 1994 in 11 major markets plus offices in North America and Europe, Eastspring Investments is the Asian asset management business of Prudential plc, one of the world's largest financial services companies.

About Eastspring Investments Berhad

Established in 2000 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Eastspring Investments Berhad is one of the leading asset management companies in Malaysia in both institutional and retail, with RM43.6 billion in assets under management in the country as at 31 December 2019. It manages unit trust funds, wholesale funds as well as private mandates.

