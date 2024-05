Easy Come, Easy Go? Lucid Stock Has Already Given Up Much of This Week's Gains

The high-performance Lucid Air Sapphire is one of the quickest and most advanced EVs yet built. It's a tremendous technological achievement. But at a starting price of $249,000, it won't do much to boost Lucid 's overall sales volumes. Image source: Lucid Group.Shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, retracing some -- but not all -- of their gains from a brief revival of the meme-stock frenzy earlier this week.As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid were down 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price -- but still up about 9% since the end of last week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel