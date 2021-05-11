Easy on Hold Launches Cloud-Based SIP Stream Into TPX Communications

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy On Hold announced today that it has engineered a cloud-based music on hold queue SIP stream into Broadsoft-based TPX Communications, one of the nation's premier managed services providers. The achievement means that TPX customers can now load a live stream URL from Easy On Hold without a need for external devices.

The solution solves four of the biggest hurdles of enterprise contact center and telecom teams:

Eliminating the need to manually load music on hold queue audio files

Reducing 'points of failure' on networks by eliminating external devices whenever possible

Consolidating services with one vendor

Streaming technology that allows end-user to use own content if desired

For end-users who do not have their own content, the EOH cloud-based SIP stream capability also includes features such as start and stop dates for promotional content, deployment of live emergency messages, content randomization, daypart greetings, higher-priority rotation for critical content, licensed hit music, and full-service scriptwriting and voiceover services.

"Before Easy On Hold, we had to send a physical USB to each location, plug it in, and load the content, etc." says Ryan Payment, CFO, Land Pro Equipment. "We switched to the TPX platform and that's when Easy On Hold mentioned streaming into our TPX system," Ryan recalled. "Switching to streaming was a pretty seamless process…just last month we onboarded the 20th location. I haven't heard any issues from our tech team along the way; (EOH) engineers were pretty on top of it."

"This is a leap forward for our company,'' says Founder and Vice President Tim Brown. "Many Broadsoft platforms, which include TPX Communications, can now offer their end users a robust, scalable and manageable way to stream live on hold music and content to their callers in the cloud, with no additional devices."

Brown says that more Broadsoft-based commercial applications are currently being tested in the EOH lab. "This win brings us closer to completing our goal of developing live music on hold streams for every major enterprise telecom and UC platform on the market today," he says.

To learn more, go to https://easyonhold.com/technology/tpx.

Easy On Hold, founded in 1997, specializes in music and content for phone systems and contact centers. EOH revolutionized music on hold technology with the introduction of a live http stream of licensed music and custom content in 2013. Since then, EOH has engineered audio streams in https, sip, rtp, hls and more, with end-to-end applications, both cloud-based and on-prem. Named a Verified Cisco Solution Partner in 2020 for streaming into VVB and rtp multicast for CUCM environments. Named a Genesys Solutions Partner in 2021. Streaming solutions include Avaya, FreeSwitch, Asterisk, Mitel and more, providing a seamless experience across nearly all VOIP and PBX phone system platforms. Easy On Hold is dedicated to driving more customer engagement and resulting revenue for its thousands of customers around the world.

Easy On Hold is a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Keegan Brown, Marketing Manager

keegan.brown@easyonhold.com

(888)798-4653 x 210

Easyonhold.com

