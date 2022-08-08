Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Easy Power Isolation Solution Configurations with the New Rittal Power Isolation Enclosure Selector Tool

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the new Power Isolation Enclosure Selector Tool – designed to help prevent arc flash related hazards. The new tool allows users to design a solution in three easy steps that is unique to their application.

The TS 8 Power Isolation Enclosure System – the disconnect enclosure, high / low voltage enclosure, and isolator enclosure help to maintain arc flash prevention guidelines.

Rittal's power isolation solution helps engineers design the ideal system for their application with arc flash prevention in mind. The foundation of the power isolation enclosure system is the TS 8 enclosure with up to four partitions. The system must be cable operated and pass through the partition wall between the TS 8 disconnect enclosure and the TS 8 isolator enclosure – helping to ensure access is not granted when the system is energized. Users can build a solution unique to their application in three easy steps:

  • Select the isolator enclosure – determined by the main disconnect requirements
  • Select the Flange Mount Disconnect (FMD) enclosure – based on the required width to house the main controls and components
  • Determine the high / low voltage enclosure (optional step) – based on the required width to house additional controls and components

    • The online Power Isolation Enclosure Selector Tool has everything needed to configure a customizable solution using standard TS 8 enclosure and accessory part numbers that enable a custom solution to fit application needs.

    For more information visit https://rittal.us/power-isolator or contact us via at email: rittal@rittal.us or by phone: 800-477-4000.

    About Rittal North America, LLC

    Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. For more information, visit www.rittal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

    Media Contact:
    Jill Jozwik
    Senior Marketing Manager
    jozwik.j@rittal.us

    (PRNewsfoto/Rittal North America, Inc.)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/easy-power-isolation-solution-configurations-with-the-new-rittal-power-isolation-enclosure-selector-tool-301601741.html

    SOURCE Rittal North America, Inc.

