11.10.2023 16:33:00

Easy to Say, Easy to Sip! Your Audio Guide to Loire Valley Wine Appellations

Learn to pronounce ten appellations in the Loire Valley

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you confidently pronounce Crémant de Loire? How about Jasnières? Or Coteaux d'Ancenis?

Download the infographic, open in Adobe Acrobat and click each audio icon to hear French pronunciations of 10 appellations on the Loire Valley map!

Loire Valley Wines teamed up with Katie Melchior (also known as @FrenchWineTutor) to create an audio guide to 10 appellations in the Loire Valley. Simply download the infographic, open in Adobe Acrobat and click each audio icon to hear French pronunciations of 10 appellations on the Loire Valley map, read by Katie!

The infographic map is available to download online here: https://www.vinsvaldeloire.fr/sites/default/files/loire_audiomap_2023_rgb.pdf

About the Loire Valley Wine Council (Interloire):
The Loire Valley, referred to as the Garden of France, is known for its magnificent chateaux, rich history and 4 distinct wine regions - Pays Nantais, Anjou, Saumur, Touraine – each with its own characteristics of grapes, appellations and styles. The wine-growing regions dotting the Loire's banks feature more than 3,000 wineries, more than 103,000 acres of vineyards, 33 appellations of origin and 1 protected geographical indication.
www.vinsvaldeloire.fr/en 

Media Contact
Chris Ramos c/o Loire Valley Wines
cramos@sopexa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/easy-to-say-easy-to-sip-your-audio-guide-to-loire-valley-wine-appellations-301953765.html

SOURCE Loire Valley Wines

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen