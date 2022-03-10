Easy Vitamin Plan Teams Up with Walmart to Offer Personalized Vitamin Plans

DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Vitamin Plan, a respected personalized vitamin subscription program, is teaming up with Walmart to offer customers, for the first time, personalized vitamins delivered to their doorsteps. Simply go to The Wellness Hub on Walmart.com to link to Easy Vitamin Plan and complete a brief nutritional assessment which identifies a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients tailored to each individual's needs. Those vitamins are then packaged in convenient daily packs, making them easier to remember and easier to take.

"We are pleased to work with Walmart to provide our personalized services at affordable prices to their millions of loyal customers," said Phil Vigeant, Founder of Easy Vitamin Plan. "These custom formulas are often too expensive for most individuals. Now, with the help of Walmart, anyone can upgrade from a basic multivitamin to a custom vitamin plan at an everyday low price."

"At Walmart, we are focused on expanding our broad assortment of wellness and personal care products from trusted, brands at affordable prices, helping our customers live better and feel their best," said Julie Barber, Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising, Walmart U.S. "Individualized wellness plans may feel unattainable at times, which is why we're delighted to offer Easy Vitamin Plan services on Walmart.com, helping make personalized vitamin programs more accessible for all."

To learn more about Easy Vitamin Plan or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit The Wellness Hub at Walmart.com.

About Easy Vitamin Plan™

Easy Vitamin Plan™, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of nutrition specialists with over 70 years of combined experience in Natural Foods Industry, and factors in diet, lifestyle and individual needs to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer.

Easy Vitamin Plan is available only in the US. To learn more, please visit:

https://easyvitaminplan.com/walmart-evp.

