EasyCompare receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2020

BANGKOK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyCompare has received the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.

This highly-valued badge of approval is unique as it is based purely on interactions with real customers; and all reviews have been verified as genuine, as a reflection of a business' commitment to outstanding service.

Alisa Apaivongse, Head of EasyCompare, commented: "We're excited to receive this award as it is based on feedback from our customers. This recognition reflects the efforts our team put in to ensure every customer receives the best possible experience each time they interact with us. Many customers tell us they find comparing and buying their car insurance complicated; EasyCompare's team of insurance specialists are committed to making what can seem like a complicated financial decision, simple."

Alisa continued: "Everyone at EasyCompare is committed to the highest quality of service, so our customers feel like they're making a smarter choice when purchasing their car insurance. As a relatively new insurance broker, it takes time to prove yourself, and this Gold Trusted Service award is testimony to the fact we are delivering great service to our customers."

Congratulating EasyCompare on winning the award this year, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: "The Gold Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.

"This year we've been delighted to see so many companies using Feefo to provide outstandingly high levels of all-round service – it's what Feefo is all about. We help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible. I'm confident we'll see more success from businesses partnering with us throughout 2020."

Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, in order to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions.

Feefo gives the Gold Trusted Service awards to companies which have collected at least 50 reviews in a calendar year, and which have achieved a service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9. EasyCompare's customers have awarded the online insurance broker a service rating of 4.7.

About EasyCompare

EasyCompare is an online insurance comparison service and licensed non-life insurance broker, whose aim is to make it easier for people to access quality car insurance at great prices. With our team of experts who put the needs of our customers first, we will alleviate the stress associated with financial purchase as we simplify financial decisions to help people buy with confidence. We call that Choosing Smarter.

EasyCompare is part of an international group that provides insurance solutions for more than 10 million policyholders worldwide. The group also owns and manages the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey. In Thailand, we now have more than 50 people (and growing) working out of Silom in Bangkok.

Please visit: www.easycompare.co.th

About Feefo

Feefo is a disruptive global technology company empowering brands to make smarter decisions and improve consumer experiences by leveraging the full potential of real customer reviews.

Feefo's cutting-edge review platform is trusted by more than 3,500 brands including Next, Vauxhall, Iceland, Mazda, Expedia, Michael Page and JCB, who rely on it to supply smart insights that transform their ability to market, sell and build more rewarding relationships with customers.

A trusted partner of Google, Feefo's technology and consultancy team possesses unique expertise and business insight, enabling brands to employ cutting-edge innovation that optimises the delivery of digital marketing and advertising.

Please visit: www.feefo.com

