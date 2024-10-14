|
EasyJet Appoints Jan De Raeymaeker As CFO, Succeeding Kenton Jarvis, Effective Jan 20
(RTTNews) - Airline easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced Monday the appointment of Jan De Raeymaeker as Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 20, 2025.
Raeymaeker replaces Kenton Jarvis, who as previously announced will succeed Johan Lundgren as Chief Executive on January 1.
Raeymaeker is currently Chief Financial Officer of Lineas, the largest private rail freight operator in Europe. Prior to Lineas, he was CFO of Brussels Airlines. Earlier in his career, he held management roles at Arthur D. Little and De Valck Consultants.
Kenton Jarvis, Chief Executive Designate, said, "Jan brings with him a deep knowledge of the transport and airline sector, which we believe will be of significant benefit to easyJet going forward, and his financial and commercial acumen will be critical as we continue to build towards the delivery of our medium term targets and our purpose of making low cost travel easy. I look forward to working closely with him."
