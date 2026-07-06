Easyjet Aktie

Easyjet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XAXY / ISIN: US2778562098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.07.2026 08:25:18

EasyJet, Castlelake Agree In Principle On Key Financial Terms Of Recommended Cash Offer

(RTTNews) - The Board of easyJet plc (EZJ.L, EJT1.DE) and Castlelake, L.P. have reached an agreement in principle on the key financial terms of a recommended cash offer, pursuant to a further proposal that Castlelake submitted to the Board of easyJet on 4 July 2026 to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of easyJet not already held by Castlelake for £6.90 per share in cash, including a partial unlisted share alternative.

Also, Castlelake has confirmed that it would agree to a best endeavours commitment in any cooperation agreement to obtain any regulatory clearances and approvals required to consummate the transaction. Castlelake noted that it is supportive of easyJet's fleet modernisation programme.

At last close, easyJet shares were trading at 558.20 pence, up 0.036%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs) 7,10 10,94% Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlend Impulse machen sich bemerkbar: ATX gibt leicht nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart etwas tiefer. Beim DAX zeigt daneben stabile Notierungen. In Asien bewegen sich die Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen