Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 08:57:59

easyJet holidays sell side analyst seminar

easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet holidays sell side analyst seminar

23-Sep-2022 / 07:57 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 September 2022

 

easyJet plc

(easyJet)

 

easyJet holidays sell side analyst seminar   

 

A low-risk, stand out business delivering in its first full year of trading 

  • Fastest growing major holiday company in the UK
  • FY22 easyJet holidays profit before tax expected to be in excess of £35m
  • Targeting +30% customer growth for FY23 
  • On track to deliver £100m+ PBT in the medium term

 

Overview

easyJet plc is today holding a seminar for sell side analysts to discuss the rapid growth of the easyJet holidays business. The event will be hosted by Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays CEO and Kenton Jarvis, easyJets CFO.

easyJet operates Europes best leisure network which millions of customers already fly on when taking their holiday. easyJet holidays is capitalising on this opportunity to generate strong and growing returns while also taking market share from tour operators through its uniquely positioned business model which has a c.95% variable cost base.

The easyJet holidays business expects to make in excess of £35 million profit before tax in this financial year serving 1.1 million customers and is targeting +30% growth in customers for FY23. This is the first step towards the strategic goal of £100+ million profit before tax in the medium term.

The presentation used in todays seminar will be made available on the Groups corporate website (https://corporate.easyjet.com/) later today.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said:

easyJet holidays was created to meet the demand from our customers for package holidays to destinations they know and love in our network. It has become the fastest growing holiday company in the UK and our unique business model is delivering with easyJet holidays well on track to achieve our £100m+ profit target in the medium term.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

 

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker Investor Relations  +44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot             Investor Relations  +44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

Media:   

Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global     +44 (0) 7947 740 551 / (0) 207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global    +44 (0) 7733 294 930 / (0) 207 251 3801
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 189998
EQS News ID: 1448807

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448807&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten