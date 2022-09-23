23 September 2022

easyJet plc

(easyJet)

easyJet holidays sell side analyst seminar

A low-risk, stand out business delivering in its first full year of trading

Fastest growing major holiday company in the UK

FY22 easyJet holidays profit before tax expected to be in excess of £35m

Targeting +30% customer growth for FY23

On track to deliver £100m+ PBT in the medium term

Overview

easyJet plc is today holding a seminar for sell side analysts to discuss the rapid growth of the easyJet holidays business. The event will be hosted by Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays CEO and Kenton Jarvis, easyJets CFO.

easyJet operates Europes best leisure network which millions of customers already fly on when taking their holiday. easyJet holidays is capitalising on this opportunity to generate strong and growing returns while also taking market share from tour operators through its uniquely positioned business model which has a c.95% variable cost base.

The easyJet holidays business expects to make in excess of £35 million profit before tax in this financial year serving 1.1 million customers and is targeting +30% growth in customers for FY23. This is the first step towards the strategic goal of £100+ million profit before tax in the medium term.

The presentation used in todays seminar will be made available on the Groups corporate website (https://corporate.easyjet.com/) later today.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said:

easyJet holidays was created to meet the demand from our customers for package holidays to destinations they know and love in our network. It has become the fastest growing holiday company in the UK and our unique business model is delivering with easyJet holidays well on track to achieve our £100m+ profit target in the medium term.

