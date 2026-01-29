EasyJet Q1 Headline Pre-tax Loss Widens, Revenues Climb On Traffic Growth; Backs Outlook

(RTTNews) - British airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY, EJTTF, EZJ.L) reported Thursday wider Group headline loss before tax in its first quarter, even as revenues climbed amid increased traffic, capacity and load factor.

Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook, and said it continues to progress towards medium-term target of generating over 1 billion pounds in profit before tax.

In the first quarter, Group headline loss before tax widened to 93 million pounds from last year's loss of 61 million pounds.

Group headline EBITDA dropped 18 percent to 122 million pounds from 148 million pounds a year ago.

Group revenue, however, grew 11 percent to 2.26 billion pounds from last year's 2.04 billion pounds.

Passenger revenue grew 9 percent year-over-year to 1.36 billion pounds. Airline ancillary revenue increased 9 percent and Holidays revenue climbed 26 percent.

During the quarter, easyJet flew 25.25 million seats, a 5 percent increase on 24.07 million seats last year. Load factor was 90 percent, up 2 percentage points from 88 percent a year ago.

Passenger numbers in the quarter increased to 22.71 million from prior year's 21.24 million.

The company said the quarterly results were in line with expectations with strategic route investments performing to plan and booked load factors for the remainder of FY26 ahead year on year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project ASK capacity to grow by around 7 percent with seats expected to grow around 3 percent. easyJet holidays customers are still expected to grow up to 15 percent, from a base of 3.1 million customers.

