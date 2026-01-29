Easyjet Aktie

Easyjet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XAXY / ISIN: US2778562098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 09:03:43

EasyJet Q1 Headline Pre-tax Loss Widens, Revenues Climb On Traffic Growth; Backs Outlook

(RTTNews) - British airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY, EJTTF, EZJ.L) reported Thursday wider Group headline loss before tax in its first quarter, even as revenues climbed amid increased traffic, capacity and load factor.

Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook, and said it continues to progress towards medium-term target of generating over 1 billion pounds in profit before tax.

In the first quarter, Group headline loss before tax widened to 93 million pounds from last year's loss of 61 million pounds.

Group headline EBITDA dropped 18 percent to 122 million pounds from 148 million pounds a year ago.

Group revenue, however, grew 11 percent to 2.26 billion pounds from last year's 2.04 billion pounds.

Passenger revenue grew 9 percent year-over-year to 1.36 billion pounds. Airline ancillary revenue increased 9 percent and Holidays revenue climbed 26 percent.

During the quarter, easyJet flew 25.25 million seats, a 5 percent increase on 24.07 million seats last year. Load factor was 90 percent, up 2 percentage points from 88 percent a year ago.

Passenger numbers in the quarter increased to 22.71 million from prior year's 21.24 million.

The company said the quarterly results were in line with expectations with strategic route investments performing to plan and booked load factors for the remainder of FY26 ahead year on year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project ASK capacity to grow by around 7 percent with seats expected to grow around 3 percent. easyJet holidays customers are still expected to grow up to 15 percent, from a base of 3.1 million customers.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

easyJet plc 5,49 -0,15% easyJet plc
Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs) 5,45 2,83% Easyjet PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:27 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen