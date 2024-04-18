EasyJet Q2 Traffic, Capacity Up, Load Factor Down; Sees Narrower Headline Loss, Revenue Growth In H1

(RTTNews) - Airline easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) Thursday reported strong revenue performance in the second quarter, with higher passenger traffic and capacity. For the first half, the company projects narrower headline loss before tax and increased revenues.

In its trading update for the six months ended March 31, the company said second-quarter passenger numbers increased 8 percent to 16.84 million from last year's 15.63 million.

easyJet flew 19.32 million seats, in line with guidance, a 9% increase on the same period last year when easyJet flew 17.7 million seats. Load factor was 87%, down from 88% last year.

For the first half, easyJet said it has reduced its "seasonal" losses, with headline loss before tax expected to be between 340 million pounds and 360 million pounds.

Group headline EBIT range would be between negative 330 million pounds and 350 million pounds. Group headline EBITDAR range would be between positive 5 million pounds and 25 million pounds.

In the prior year, headline loss before tax was 411 million pounds, Group headline EBIT was negative 392 million pounds and Group headline EBITDAR was negative 69 million pounds.

The improvement was driven by targeted capacity growth where demand was strongest, alongside productivity and utilisation benefits which enabled ex-fuel unit costs to remain flat year-on-year.

Total group revenue for the first half is expected to be around 3.27 billion pounds, up 22 percent from last year's 2.69 billion pounds. Passenger revenues would grow 17 percent from last year to 2.05 billion pounds.