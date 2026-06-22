easyJet Aktie
WKN DE: A1JTC1 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
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22.06.2026 09:46:43
EasyJet says US bidder trying to buy it 'on the cheap' as it rejects £4.7bn offer
The airline describes the latest bid approach from Castlelake as "highly opportunistic".Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BBC
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Nachrichten zu easyJet plc
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09:04
|EasyJet rejects £4.7bn takeover bid from Castlelake (Financial Times)
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18.06.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: easyJet plc (EQS Group)
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18.06.26
|BA owner warns EU competition rules make easyJet bid ‘very difficult’ (Financial Times)
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16.06.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: easyJet plc (EQS Group)
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16.06.26