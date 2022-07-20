EasyJet Shareholders Okay Purchase Of 56 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L), a British low-cost airline, said on Wednesday that its shareholders have approved the proposed purchase of 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and conversion of 18 A320neo family aircraft into A321neo aircraft.

easyJet Chair, Stephen Hester said: "The Board believes the aircraft purchase will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives..."

Last month, the company had entered into conditional arrangements with Airbus S.A.S., under which Airbus agreed to supply 56 A320neo family aircraft.

The deliveries of aircraft are expected during the period from 2026 to 2029.

easyJet also proposed to convert 18 A320neo aircraft into 18 A321neo aircraft with a plan to deliver them during the period between 2024 and 2027.