FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eat Clean Bro Partners with Lala Anthony for her 4th Annual Winter Wonderland

For the fourth year in a row, New Jersey based meal prep company Eat Clean Bro partnered with Lala Anthony to give a warm meal and tons of presents to nearly 300 children at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, NY. Anthony and Eat Clean Bro were also joined by Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, NBA star Carmelo Anthony along with famed hip-hop DJ Charlamagne tha God. The event was all to benefit kids from the non-profit Girls Inc. of New York City and the Police Athletic League.

""I'm blessed to be in a position to use my time and resources to make a difference in young people's lives, it always feels good to give during the holiday season, but I think it's even more important to GIVE BACK to those who are not only less fortunate but who are working hard and deserve it, than the young women of Girls Inc of NYC." – Lala Anthony

Eat Clean Bro founder and president Jamie Giovinazzo notes that this is his favorite event of the year, to work side by side with Lala on such a fun, and positive event. "To see these kids' faces light up is just incredible. Lala's putting on a show, and giving out gifts, we're giving out hot food. Everyone leaves happy and full, and we could be prouder to be a part of it every year. Lala is one of the greatest humans I have ever met, I couldn't think of a better person to do this with. I am so proud, and so happy, this is amazing, and I am already excited for next year." - Eat Clean Bro founder and president Jamie Giovinazzo

Based in Freehold, NJ, Eat Clean Bro is a rapidly expanding high quality meal delivery service. By eliminating unnecessary time and effort spent trying to prepare healthy meals, Eat Clean Bro ships and delivers fresh meals to customers doors along the East Coast and just opened a secondary distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia. The customer-centric brand is focused on "Our singular, driving purpose is to inspire change. Eat Clean Bro's mission has always been, and will continue to be, a concerted effort to make the world healthier and happier as a whole, and it starts with YOU!" For more information on Eat Clean Bro, visit http://www.eatcleanbro.com, and follow them at https://www.facebook.com/Eatcleanbro/ or @eatcleanbro on Instagram.

Press Contacts:

Eat Clean Bro

Chloe Delima

chloe.delima@eatcleanbro.com

SOURCE: Eat Clean Bro

SOURCE Eat Clean Bro, LLC