Eat, Drink and Be Scary with Beef this Halloween

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. shares three recipes perfect for kicking off a night of spooky fun.

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is a night of tricks, but for many it's all about the treats! That's why the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing three hauntingly delicious beef recipes that are fun and festive, and sure to keep trick-or-treaters full for a night out and about.

Your Halloween party guests will be wowed with these Jack-O-Lantern Taco Stuffed Peppers from Pizzazzerie. They are eerily good and provide all the fun of carving real pumpkins, but with much less hassle! Quick and easy to prepare, these stuffed peppers will take your Halloween party menu to a whole new level and you'll get to join your party guests for the Halloween fun thanks to the easy cleanup.

If you're looking for something interactive the kids can get involved in, try these Yummy Mummy Beef Pizzas. Using round sandwich breads, Italian sausage pizza sauce, and string cheese – this pizza recipe keeps it simple so kids can have fun making mummy faces using a variety of different toppings.

What better way to warm up before Trick-Or-Treating than with this Beef Green Chili. Perfect for using leftovers from the night before – such as Beef Brisket – the spice and heartiness of this chili recipe will have you nice and toasty before going from door to door with a chill in the air.

For more beefy recipes this Halloween, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. And if you want more inspiration for throwing a spooktacular Halloween party and tablescape ideas, check out the Halloween tab on Pizzazzerie.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

