Eaton achieves Mansfield Rule certification: Legal Department Edition 3.0

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Legal Department has achieved Certification for the Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Rule: Legal Department (MRLD) Edition 3.0.

"This achievement further demonstrates Eaton’s commitment to being a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry,” said Terry Szmagala, executive vice president and chief legal officer, Eaton. "We’re proud to have achieved this designation, but our work is not done. We’re enrolled in the Mansfield 2023-2025 Certification program, which will bring even further accountability and rigor to strengthening the diversity of our team.”

This follows Eaton earning 2.0 certification in 2022. This latest designation measures whether law firms and legal departments are considering a broad pool of talent, including historically underrepresented groups such as women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership roles, career advancement opportunities and outside counsel roles.

Based on the Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition 3.0, the rigorous two-year long certification process provides organizations with a roadmap for increasing the representation of diverse lawyers in leadership roles. Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law.

Read more about Eaton’s journey to Mansfield certification in the third Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report. To see a list of current openings, visit Eaton’s career page.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.eaton.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124484186/en/