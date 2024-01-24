|
24.01.2024 15:00:00
Eaton achieves Mansfield Rule certification: Legal Department Edition 3.0
Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Legal Department has achieved Certification for the Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Rule: Legal Department (MRLD) Edition 3.0.
"This achievement further demonstrates Eaton’s commitment to being a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry,” said Terry Szmagala, executive vice president and chief legal officer, Eaton. "We’re proud to have achieved this designation, but our work is not done. We’re enrolled in the Mansfield 2023-2025 Certification program, which will bring even further accountability and rigor to strengthening the diversity of our team.”
This follows Eaton earning 2.0 certification in 2022. This latest designation measures whether law firms and legal departments are considering a broad pool of talent, including historically underrepresented groups such as women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership roles, career advancement opportunities and outside counsel roles.
Based on the Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition 3.0, the rigorous two-year long certification process provides organizations with a roadmap for increasing the representation of diverse lawyers in leadership roles. Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law.
Read more about Eaton’s journey to Mansfield certification in the third Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report. To see a list of current openings, visit Eaton’s career page.
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.
Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.eaton.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124484186/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eaton-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Eaton von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eaton-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eaton von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Eaton zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eaton-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eaton-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eaton-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eaton von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.12.23
|S&P 500-Titel Eaton-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Eaton von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eaton-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eaton-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.12.23
|S&P 500-Titel Eaton-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eaton von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company
|221,10
|-0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.