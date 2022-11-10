Eaton achieves Mansfield Rule certification: What this means for the future of inclusion and diversity

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is excited to announce that it has been named a Mansfield 2.0 Certified Legal Department (MRLD) and achieved the MRLD Certification Plus designation. These achievements indicate that the company has met MRLD's consideration requirement by considering at least 50% historically underrepresented* lawyers for its leadership roles and exceeded it, with underrepresented lawyers comprising at least 50% of Eaton’s current legal leadership team.

"We worked hard for this—and it was worth it," said Terry Szmagala, Eaton's chief legal officer. "Not only are we doing our part to help Eaton become a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry, but we are also breaking down systemic inequities in hiring practices, changing how people think about candidate pools and increasing the visibility of historically underrepresented talent.”

Based on the Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition 2.0, the rigorous two-year certification process provides organizations with a roadmap for increasing the representation of diverse lawyers in leadership roles. Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law.

Read more about Eaton’s journey to Mansfield certification in the second annual Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report. To see a list of current openings, visit Eaton’s career page.

*Historically underrepresented lawyer groups include women, LGBTQ+, underrepresented racial/ethnic lawyers and lawyers with disabilities.

