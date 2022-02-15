Eaton Announces Live Webcast of Virtual Annual Investor Conference on March 1

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its virtual annual investor conference on Tuesday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

Conference presenters will include Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer; Tom Okray, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System; Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector; and Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Industrial Sector.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking the 2022 Annual Investor Conference link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. A replay will also be available at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005876/en/