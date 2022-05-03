+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 13:07:31

Eaton Boosts FY22 Outlook; Guides Q2 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided adjusted earnings and organic growth guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2022.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.78 and $1.88 per share on organic growth of 9 to 11 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range $7.32 and $7.72 per share on organic growth of 9 to 11 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range $7.30 and $7.70 per share on organic growth of 7 to 9 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $7.48 per share for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company 139,40 0,00% Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten