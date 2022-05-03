Eaton Boosts FY22 Outlook; Guides Q2 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided adjusted earnings and organic growth guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2022.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.78 and $1.88 per share on organic growth of 9 to 11 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range $7.32 and $7.72 per share on organic growth of 9 to 11 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range $7.30 and $7.70 per share on organic growth of 7 to 9 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $7.48 per share for the year.