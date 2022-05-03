|
03.05.2022 13:07:31
Eaton Boosts FY22 Outlook; Guides Q2 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided adjusted earnings and organic growth guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2022.
For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.78 and $1.88 per share on organic growth of 9 to 11 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range $7.32 and $7.72 per share on organic growth of 9 to 11 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range $7.30 and $7.70 per share on organic growth of 7 to 9 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $7.48 per share for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Eaton vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Eaton zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Eaton stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Eaton vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.21
|Ausblick: Eaton zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.21
|Ausblick: Eaton öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Eaton verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.20
|Ausblick: Eaton präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company
|139,40
|0,00%