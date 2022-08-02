Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 12:50:42

Eaton Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates; Raises FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (adds outlook)

Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $601 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $506M, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $751 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $5.21 billion from $5.22 billion last year.

Outlook

Eaton provided adjusted earnings and organic growth guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2022.

For the third quarter of 2022, the company anticipates organic growth of 13-15% and adjusted earnings per share of between $1.95 and $2.05.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects organic growth guidance from to 11% to 13% from previously expected 9% to 11%. The company also raised adjusted earnings per share to between $7.36 and $7.76 from previously expected range $7.32 and $7.72 per share .

Analysts expect earnings of $1.99 per share for the third quarter, and $7.49 per share for the year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $601 Mln. vs. $506M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $5.21 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.05 Full year EPS guidance: $7.36 - $7.76

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company 143,64 -0,60% Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Anleger in Wien halten sich zur Wochenmitte zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigen am Mittwoch eine Gegenreaktion auf die Verluste vom Vortag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen