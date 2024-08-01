+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 12:47:43

Eaton Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $993 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $744 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.096 billion or $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $6.350 billion from $5.866 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $993 Mln. vs. $744 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.49 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.350 Bln vs. $5.866 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.73 - $2.83 Full year EPS guidance: $10.65 - $10.75

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Companymehr Nachrichten