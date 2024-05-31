Eaton Expands Reach into European Data Center Market by Making Strategic Investment in NordicEPOD

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed a significant strategic investment in NordicEPOD AS, formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTS Nordics, which designs and assembles standardized power modules for data centers in the Nordic region.

"We’re excited about this strategic relationship with CTS Nordics, a high-growth company with a strong reputation in the Nordics data centers market,” said Tim Darkes, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region, Corporate and Electrical Sector. "This strategic investment in NordicEPOD positions Eaton for growth by enabling us to supply critical power products and services to more clients and at the higher, pre-engineered system level. Power modules are increasingly the preferred approach for many data center customers in Europe.”

CTS Nordics is a dedicated data center design and build company that specializes in new building design and construction methods. They provide data center operators in the Nordic region a standardized and rapidly deployable, cost-effective approach for the design, construction and commissioning of data centers.

