Eaton Guides Q1, FY22 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided adjusted earnings outlook for the first quarter and for the full-year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 and $1.65 per share on organic growth of 7 to 9 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range $7.30 and $7.70 per share on organic growth of 7 to 9 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $7.42 per share for the year.