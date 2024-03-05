Eaton named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the 13th time by the Ethisphere Institute

Intelligent power management company Eaton has again been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain. This year, 136 companies spanning 20 countries and 44 industries were recognized. Eaton was one of only 10 honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing category.

"It’s an honor to once again be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere,” said Joe Rodgers, senior vice president, Global Ethics and Compliance, Eaton. "This recognition reflects our firm belief in the power of integrity. I’m exceptionally proud of our employees around the world who embrace our values and live them every day. Ethics will always be a priority at Eaton and central to our strategy.”

To learn more about Eaton’s ESG efforts, please review our eaton-sustainability-report. To view the full list of this year’s honorees, visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website at Honorees - Worlds Most Ethical Companies.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

