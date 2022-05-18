+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 12:45:00

Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 15th Consecutive Year by 3BL Media

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 15th consecutive year by 3BL Media. The ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance among the largest companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

"We’re pleased to be recognized for the work we’ve done to deliver on our mission of improving the quality of life and the environment,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. "Our inclusion on this list speaks volumes to the progress we’ve made in achieving our ESG objectives and we’re honored to be among the companies leading the way.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

As part of Eaton’s ongoing focus on ESG transparency and reporting, in addition to its annual Sustainability Report, last year, the company also released its first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report and its first Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

