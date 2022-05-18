Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 15th Consecutive Year by 3BL Media

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 15th consecutive year by 3BL Media. The ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance among the largest companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

"We’re pleased to be recognized for the work we’ve done to deliver on our mission of improving the quality of life and the environment,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. "Our inclusion on this list speaks volumes to the progress we’ve made in achieving our ESG objectives and we’re honored to be among the companies leading the way.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

As part of Eaton’s ongoing focus on ESG transparency and reporting, in addition to its annual Sustainability Report, last year, the company also released its first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report and its first Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

