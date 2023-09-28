Eaton names Adam Wadecki senior vice president, Internal Audit

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Adam Wadecki, Ph.D., has been named senior vice president, Internal Audit, effective September 27. He succeeds Christina Bosserd, who was named vice president, Finance for Electrical Sector, Americas, at Eaton. Wadecki will report to Tom Okray, Eaton’s executive vice president and chief financial officer and will join the company’s senior leadership team.

Wadecki joins Eaton from General Electric Healthcare (GEHC), where he most recently served as chief financial officer, Corporate Finance and Finance Transformation and previously as chief financial officer of GEHC’s largest publicly-reportable business segment, Global Medical Imaging. Before joining GEHC, he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at W.W. Grainger, Advance Auto Parts and General Motors.

Wadecki holds bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and industrial and operations engineering, a master’s degree in industrial and operations engineering and a doctorate in financial engineering, all from the University of Michigan.

