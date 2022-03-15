Eaton Once Again Ranks Among the World’s Most Ethical Companies

Power management company Eaton today announced it has once again been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022. This recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and government practices.

"Our commitment to doing business right is deeply rooted in our company’s history and is fundamental to our culture,” said Joe Rodgers, senior vice president, Ethics and Compliance. "‘Doing business right’ means conducting ourselves with integrity in our interactions with each other, our customers, our suppliers, and the communities where we live and work. This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to our global ethics and compliance program, leading with our values, and our firmly held conviction that we all own ethics.”

Eaton has made the list 11 times since the Ethisphere Institute created the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation in 2007. This year, the company is one of only seven honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing category. In all, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

The assessment included more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives supporting a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"We are deeply committed to transparency and grateful for this recognition,” said Harold V. Jones, chief sustainability officer, Eaton. "Doing business right is not just about ethics, but governance too, and key to our sustainability program. This honor demonstrates that we are reporting our performance and results transparently.”

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Eaton for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power—today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

