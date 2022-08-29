Eaton promotes Matt Hockman to lead global Crouse-Hinds, B-Line and Oil and Gas organization

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced Matt Hockman has been named president of its Crouse-Hinds, B-Line and Oil and Gas organization. In this role, Hockman will lead Eaton’s global team focused on technologies and structural solutions designed for harsh and hazardous environments applied in commercial construction, oil and gas, mining and other industrial settings. He will report directly to Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer of Eaton’s Electrical Sector. Hockman succeeds Scott Hearn who retired from Eaton after nearly 14 years with the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005125/en/

Matt Hockman, president, Crouse-Hinds, B-Line and Oil and Gas, Eaton (Photo: Business Wire)

Hockman has 25 years of experience within the company across sales, marketing, operations and management functions, and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Eaton’s Power Distribution and Control Assemblies division.

Hockman has a bachelor’s degree in business economics from North Dakota State University.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005125/en/