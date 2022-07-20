Eaton Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the Second Consecutive Year, Scoring 100 out of 100 on the Disability Equality Index

Power management company Eaton has been named a Top Scoring Company for the second consecutive year on the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). The company, which scored 100 out of 100 on the index, improved its score from last year by expanding all employee benefit plans to cover hearing aids and enhancing the accessibility of social media content by adding captions to video and providing alt text for images.

Learn more about Eaton’s inclusion and diversity initiatives here or read the company’s Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

"After participating for the first time last year, we identified opportunities for improvement and committed to them," said Monica Jackson, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity, Eaton. "This brought us closer to our aspirational goal of becoming a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry."

The DEI is a benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of the actions they can take to ensure their workplaces are accessible to all. Criteria to qualify for the index are modified yearly to encourage employers to continue advancing and implementing best practices. Each company earning a score of 80 and above is named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005570/en/