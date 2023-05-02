Eaton Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results

Intelligent power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $1.59 for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding charges of $0.24 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.03 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.02 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 were a first quarter record and up 16% over the first quarter of 2022.

Sales in the quarter were $5.5 billion, up 13% from the first quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 15%, which was partially offset by 2% from negative currency translation.

Segment margins were 19.7%, a first quarter record and a 90-basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow in the quarter was $335 million and free cash flow was $209 million, up $293 million and $282 million, respectively, over the same period in 2022.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We’re encouraged by strong operational performance as we start the year, with record earnings per share and segment margins. Strong backlog growth, particularly in Electrical and Aerospace, points to ongoing demand across our markets. We're confident in our ability to capitalize on growth drivers – including the effects of re-industrialization in North America and the megatrends of electrification, energy transition and digitalization – to deliver on our targets."

For the full year 2023, the company is increasing its organic growth guidance from 7-9% to 9-11% and raising adjusted earnings per share to between $8.30 and $8.50, up $0.16 at the midpoint. For the second quarter of 2023, the company anticipates organic growth of 10-12% and adjusted earnings per share of between $2.04 and $2.14.

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Americas segment were $2.3 billion, a first quarter record and up 21% from the first quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 22%, partially offset by negative currency translation. Operating profits were $525 million, a first quarter record and up 45% over the first quarter of 2022. Operating margins in the quarter were 22.9%, a first quarter record and up 380 basis points over the first quarter of 2022.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the first quarter was up 18% organically, with particular strength in data center, utility and industrial markets. Backlog at the end of March was up 51% organically over March 2022.

Sales for the Electrical Global segment were a record $1.5 billion, up 4% from the first quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 8%, partially offset by 3% negative currency translation and 1% from a business divestiture. Operating profits were $274 million and operating margins in the quarter were 18.3%.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the first quarter was up 4% organically, with strength in data center, commercial and institutional, and utility markets. Backlog at the end of March was up 3% organically over March 2022.

Aerospace segment sales were $803 million, a first quarter record and up 12% from the first quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 13%, partially offset by 1% negative currency translation. Operating profits were $180 million, a first quarter record and up 13% from the first quarter of 2022. Operating margins in the quarter were 22.5%, up 40 basis points over the first quarter of 2022.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the first quarter was up 21% organically, driven by strength in all markets. Backlog at the end of March was up 27% over March 2022.

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $739 million, up 10% from the first quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 11%, partially offset by 1% from negative currency translation. Operating profits were $107 million and operating margins in the quarter were 14.5%.

eMobility segment sales were a record $147 million, up 17% over the first quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 18%, partially offset by 1% negative currency translation. The segment recorded an operating loss of $4 million, reflecting continued investment in research and development and start-up costs associated with new program wins.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice of conference call: Eaton’s conference call to discuss its first quarter results is available to all interested parties today as a live audio webcast at 11 a.m. United States Eastern time via a link on Eaton’s home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline on the home page. Also available on the website before the call will be a presentation on first quarter results, which will be covered during the call.

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the second quarter and full year 2023 adjusted earnings per share, organic sales growth, and anticipated restructuring program charges and savings. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company’s control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the course of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and government actions related thereto; geopolitical tensions, unanticipated changes in the markets for the company’s business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; supply chain disruptions, unanticipated changes in the cost of material, labor, and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties completing or integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company’s comparative financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, are available on the company’s website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended March 31 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 5,483 $ 4,843 Cost of products sold 3,599 3,269 Selling and administrative expense 904 790 Research and development expense 179 165 Interest expense - net 50 32 Gain on sale of business — 24 Other income - net (11 ) (8 ) Income before income taxes 762 619 Income tax expense 123 86 Net income 639 533 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 638 $ 532 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.33 Basic 1.60 1.33 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 400.5 401.8 Basic 398.5 399.2 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 638 $ 532 Excluding acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 11 4 Excluding restructuring program charges, after-tax 8 14 Excluding intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 97 99 Adjusted earnings $ 753 $ 649 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.33 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 0.03 0.01 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after-tax 0.02 0.03 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 0.24 0.25 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $ 1.88 $ 1.62 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended March 31 (In millions) 2023 2022 Net sales Electrical Americas $ 2,294 $ 1,891 Electrical Global 1,500 1,437 Aerospace 803 718 Vehicle 739 671 eMobility 147 126 Total net sales $ 5,483 $ 4,843 Segment operating profit (loss) Electrical Americas $ 525 $ 361 Electrical Global 274 279 Aerospace 180 159 Vehicle 107 113 eMobility (4 ) (3 ) Total segment operating profit 1,082 909 Corporate Intangible asset amortization expense (124 ) (128 ) Interest expense - net (50 ) (32 ) Pension and other postretirement benefits income 11 19 Restructuring program charges (10 ) (18 ) Other expense - net (148 ) (131 ) Income before income taxes 762 619 Income tax expense 123 86 Net income 639 533 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 638 $ 532 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 235 $ 294 Short-term investments 289 261 Accounts receivable - net 4,239 4,076 Inventory 3,604 3,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 772 685 Total current assets 9,138 8,746 Property, plant and equipment - net 3,206 3,146 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 14,894 14,796 Other intangible assets 5,386 5,485 Operating lease assets 579 570 Deferred income taxes 340 330 Other assets 1,975 1,940 Total assets $ 35,517 $ 35,014 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 87 $ 324 Current portion of long-term debt 8 10 Accounts payable 3,118 3,072 Accrued compensation 350 467 Other current liabilities 2,524 2,488 Total current liabilities 6,087 6,360 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 8,701 8,321 Pension liabilities 651 649 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 174 177 Operating lease liabilities 466 459 Deferred income taxes 537 530 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,417 1,444 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,946 11,580 Shareholders’ equity Eaton shareholders’ equity 17,449 17,038 Noncontrolling interests 36 38 Total equity 17,485 17,075 Total liabilities and equity $ 35,517 $ 35,014 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution). Columns and rows may not add and the sum of components may not equal total amounts reported due to rounding.

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and free cash flow, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our business performance and trends, and they allow investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

The Company's second quarter and full year adjusted earnings guidance for 2023 is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $1.75 - $1.85 $7.18 - $7.38 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after tax 0.05 0.17 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after tax 0.02 0.06 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after tax 0.22 0.89 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $2.04 - $2.14 $8.30 - $8.50

A reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow is as follows:

Three months ended March 31 (In millions) 2023 2022 Operating cash flow $ 335 $ 42 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (126 ) (115 ) Free cash flow $ 209 $ (73 )

Note 2. ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURE OF BUSINESSES

Acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd.

On April 23, 2023, Eaton acquired a 49 percent stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China. Eaton will account for this investment on the equity method of accounting and will report it within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of a 50% stake in Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd’s circuit breaker business

On July 1, 2022, Eaton acquired a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd’s circuit breaker business, which manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers in China. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Royal Power Solutions

On January 5, 2022, Eaton acquired Royal Power Solutions for $610 million, net of cash received. Royal Power Solutions is a U.S. based manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicle, energy management, industrial and mobility markets. Royal Power Solutions is reported within the eMobility business segment.

Sale of Hydraulics business

On August 2, 2021, Eaton completed the sale of the Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S and recognized a pre-tax gain of $617 million in 2021. The Company finalized negotiations of post-closing adjustments with Danfoss A/S and recognized an additional pre-tax gain of $24 million in the first quarter of 2022 and received cash of $22 million in the second quarter of 2022 from Danfoss A/S to fully settle all post-closing adjustments.

Note 3. ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges and transaction costs to acquire and integrate businesses, and transaction, separation and other costs to divest and exit businesses. Eaton also recognizes gains and losses on the sale of businesses. A summary of these Corporate items is as follows:

Three months ended

March 31 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs $ 13 $ 29 Gain on the sale of the Hydraulics business — (24 ) Total before income taxes 13 5 Income tax benefit 3 1 Total after income taxes $ 11 $ 4 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01

Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs in 2023 and 2022 are primarily related to the acquisition of Royal Power Solutions and other acquisitions completed prior to 2022, and other charges and income to acquire and exit businesses. These charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other income - net. In Business Segment Information, the charges were included in Other expense - net.

Note 4. RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

In the second quarter of 2020, Eaton initiated a multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure and gain efficiencies in its business segments and at corporate in order to respond to declining market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the inception of the program, the Company has incurred charges of $335 million. These restructuring activities are expected to be completed in 2023 with total estimated charges of $350 million cumulatively for the entire program and projected mature year savings of $250 million when fully implemented. The remaining charges in 2023 are expected to relate primarily to plant closing and other costs.

A summary of restructuring program charges is as follows:

Three months ended March 31 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 Workforce reductions $ 2 $ 5 Plant closing and other 7 13 Total before income taxes 10 18 Income tax benefit 2 4 Total after income taxes $ 8 $ 14 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03

Restructuring program charges related to the following segments:

Three months ended March 31 (In millions) 2023 2022 Electrical Americas $ 2 $ 5 Electrical Global 3 5 Aerospace 1 3 Vehicle 2 3 Corporate 1 2 Total $ 10 $ 18

These restructuring program charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other income - net, as appropriate. In Business Segment Information, these restructuring program charges are treated as Corporate items.

Note 5. INTANGIBLE ASSET AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Intangible asset amortization expense is as follows:

Three months ended March 31 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 Intangible asset amortization expense $ 124 $ 128 Income tax benefit 27 29 Total after income taxes $ 97 $ 99 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.25

