Eaton Sales Up 28%; GAAP EPS Rises Just 7%: Rapid Earnings Reaction

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) reported third-quarter sales of $8.9 billion, up 28%, and shares rose about 1.8% in Tuesday trading. Organic sales grew 19%, orders and backlog hit records, and management raised its organic growth guidance. But GAAP earnings per share rose only 7%, to $2.77. Acquisition debt and amortization absorbed most of the extra operating profit.

Debt is the main drag. Net interest expense nearly tripled, to $198 million, as borrowings roughly doubled alongside the Boyd Thermal and Ultra PCS purchases.

Amortization is the second drag. Acquired intangible assets are expensed over time, and that charge more than doubled. Adjusted EPS excludes both charges, so it grew far faster than GAAP. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance is roughly flat with 2025, while adjusted guidance implies double-digit growth.

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