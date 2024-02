Eaton Sees Q1 Adj. EPS Above Market Estimates; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Intelligent power management company Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced Thursday that it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.21 and $2.31, and organic growth of 6% to 8%.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.95 and $10.35, up 11% at the midpoint over 2023, and organic growth of 6.5-8.5%.

The Street expects earnings of $10.06 per share for the year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Eaton shares were gaining around 2.6 perrcent to trade at $252.49.