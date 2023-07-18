Eaton to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 1, 2023

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss second quarter 2023 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718489538/en/