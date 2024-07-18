|
18.07.2024 22:15:00
Eaton to announce second quarter 2024 earnings on August 1, 2024
Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce second quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, August 1, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss second quarter 2024 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.
The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.
Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718921106/en/
