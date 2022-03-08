|
Eaton to Participate in the BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference on March 15
Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference in London on Tuesday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Mr. Arnold will participate in a fireside chat and answer questions from investors.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.
Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
