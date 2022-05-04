+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 12:45:00

Eaton to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 12

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Okray, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Thursday, May 12, at 8:50 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Okray will participate in a virtual fireside chat and answer questions from investors.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company 141,08 1,61% Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

