29.11.2019 15:05:00
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their November distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the November distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's November distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through November 29, 2019, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0105
11.70%
$0.0201
11.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0793
88.30%
$0.1595
88.80%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.1796
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
8.49%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
1.53%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
0.59%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0988
100.00%
$1.0868
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$1.0868
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
10.49%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
19.78%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
5.91%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0066
8.60%
$0.0581
6.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0694
91.40%
$0.7779
93.10%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.8360
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
4.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
10.00%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
10.65%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
8.33%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0260
18.00%
$0.0260
18.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0190
13.00%
$0.0190
13.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1000
69.00%
$0.1000
69.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.1450
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
9.88%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
7.15%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
16.02%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
7.15%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1800
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0086
4.80%
$0.0086
4.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0616
34.20%
$0.0616
34.20%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1098
61.00%
$0.1098
61.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1800
100.00%
$0.1800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
8.67%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
9.06%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
18.21%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
9.06%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0113
10.50%
$0.1307
11.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0967
89.50%
$0.4075
34.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6498
54.70%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.1880
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
6.85%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
8.61%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
15.25%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
7.18%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0064
5.80%
$0.0756
6.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1044
94.20%
$1.1432
93.80%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.2188
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
8.71%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
9.27%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
16.08%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
7.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0083
9.80%
$0.0083
9.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0760
90.20%
$0.0760
90.2%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.0843
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
8.45%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
8.52%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
9.24%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
8.52%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0121
16.60%
$0.1211
15.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0606
83.40%
$0.1953
24.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.4833
60.50%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.7997
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
6.18%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
8.48%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
14.39%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
7.07%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0265
25.80%
$0.0265
25.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0760
74.20%
$0.0760
74.20%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.1025
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
7.19%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
7.03%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
13.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
7.03%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0041
6.60%
$0.0041
6.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0575
93.40%
$0.0575
93.40%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.0616
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
6.46%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
8.50%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
12.85%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
8.83%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
November- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0044
6.20%
$0.0510
8.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0664
93.80%
$0.5862
92.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.6372
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019 1
2.02%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 2
8.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2019 3
9.51%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2019 4
5.49%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2019
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2019
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2019 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2019
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-300966846.html
SOURCE Eaton Vance Management
