Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their April distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the April distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's April distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through April 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0117 13.00% $0.0773 12.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0781 87.00% $0.5513 87.70% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.6286 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 4.79%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 8.45%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-12.11%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 4.22%





















Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1739 44.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0988 100.00% $0.2213 56.00% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $0.3952 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 6.79%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 8.26%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-16.99%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 1.38%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0083 10.90% $0.0261 8.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0677 89.10% $0.2779 91.40% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.3040 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 4.36%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 10.38%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-3.44%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 2.59%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0493 34.00% $0.2462 28.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0957 66.00% $0.3584 41.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2654 30.50% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.8700 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 2.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 10.05%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-26.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 4.19%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0277 15.40% $0.1320 12.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1523 84.60% $0.3680 34.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.5800 53.70% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $1.0800 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 2.51%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 12.31%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-23.48%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 5.13%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0111 10.30% $0.0433 10.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0484 11.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0969 89.70% $0.3403 78.80% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.4320 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 2.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 10.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-19.22%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 2.69%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0073 6.60% $0.0244 5.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1035 93.40% $0.4188 94.50% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.4432 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 4.74%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 11.23%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-17.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 2.81%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0087 10.30% $0.0511 10.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0756 89.70% $0.4547 89.9% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.5058 100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 4.65%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 10.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-13.27%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 4.25%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0086 11.80% $0.0355 12.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0610 21.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0641 88.20% $0.1943 66.80% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.2908 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 1.98%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 10.54%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-18.95%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 2.63%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0632 61.70% $0.2367 38.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0393 38.30% $0.3783 61.50% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.6150 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 0.93%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 9.45%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-23.20%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 3.94%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0043 6.90% $0.0288 7.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0573 93.10% $0.3408 92.20% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.3696 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 2.14%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 10.73%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-17.71%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 4.47%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: April- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0030 4.30% $0.0133 4.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0678 95.70% $0.2699 95.30% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.2832 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1 -1.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2 9.96%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3

-17.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4 2.49%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020





