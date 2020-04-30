+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++-w-
30.04.2020

Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their April distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the April distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's April distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through April 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.






Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0117

13.00%

$0.0773

12.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0781

87.00%

$0.5513

87.70%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.6286

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

4.79%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

8.45%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-12.11%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

4.22%












Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0988




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1739

44.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.2213

56.00%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.3952

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

6.79%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

8.26%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-16.99%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

1.38%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0083

10.90%

$0.0261

8.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0677

89.10%

$0.2779

91.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.3040

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

4.36%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

10.38%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-3.44%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

2.59%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0493

34.00%

$0.2462

28.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0957

66.00%

$0.3584

41.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2654

30.50%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.8700

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

2.53%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

10.05%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-26.54%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

4.19%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0277

15.40%

$0.1320

12.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1523

84.60%

$0.3680

34.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.5800

53.70%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$1.0800

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

2.51%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

12.31%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-23.48%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

5.13%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0111

10.30%

$0.0433

10.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0484

11.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0969

89.70%

$0.3403

78.80%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.4320

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

2.42%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

10.76%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-19.22%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

2.69%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0073

6.60%

$0.0244

5.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1035

93.40%

$0.4188

94.50%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.4432

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

4.74%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

11.23%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-17.06%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

2.81%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0087

10.30%

$0.0511

10.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0756

89.70%

$0.4547

89.9%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.5058

100.0%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

4.65%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

10.20%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-13.27%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

4.25%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0086

11.80%

$0.0355

12.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0610

21.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0641

88.20%

$0.1943

66.80%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.2908

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

1.98%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

10.54%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-18.95%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

2.63%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0632

61.70%

$0.2367

38.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0393

38.30%

$0.3783

61.50%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.6150

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

0.93%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

9.45%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-23.20%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

3.94%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0043

6.90%

$0.0288

7.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0573

93.10%

$0.3408

92.20%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.3696

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

2.14%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

10.73%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-17.71%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

4.47%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

April- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0030

4.30%

$0.0133

4.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0678

95.70%

$0.2699

95.30%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2832

100.00%




Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1

-1.53%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2

9.96%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3


-17.18%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4

2.49%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on March 31, 2020





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2020

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020



 

 

