30.04.2020 15:49:00
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions
BOSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their April distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the April distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's April distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through April 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0117
13.00%
$0.0773
12.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0781
87.00%
$0.5513
87.70%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.6286
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
4.79%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
8.45%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-12.11%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
4.22%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1739
44.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.2213
56.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.3952
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
6.79%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
8.26%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-16.99%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
1.38%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0083
10.90%
$0.0261
8.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0677
89.10%
$0.2779
91.40%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.3040
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
4.36%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
10.38%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-3.44%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
2.59%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0493
34.00%
$0.2462
28.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0957
66.00%
$0.3584
41.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2654
30.50%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.8700
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
2.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
10.05%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-26.54%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
4.19%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1800
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0277
15.40%
$0.1320
12.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1523
84.60%
$0.3680
34.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.5800
53.70%
Total per common share
$0.1800
100.00%
$1.0800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
2.51%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
12.31%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-23.48%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
5.13%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0111
10.30%
$0.0433
10.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0484
11.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0969
89.70%
$0.3403
78.80%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.4320
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
2.42%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
10.76%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-19.22%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
2.69%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0073
6.60%
$0.0244
5.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1035
93.40%
$0.4188
94.50%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.4432
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
4.74%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
11.23%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-17.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
2.81%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0087
10.30%
$0.0511
10.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0756
89.70%
$0.4547
89.9%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.5058
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
4.65%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
10.20%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-13.27%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
4.25%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0086
11.80%
$0.0355
12.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0610
21.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0641
88.20%
$0.1943
66.80%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.2908
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
1.98%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
10.54%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-18.95%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
2.63%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0632
61.70%
$0.2367
38.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0393
38.30%
$0.3783
61.50%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.6150
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
0.93%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
9.45%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-23.20%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
3.94%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0043
6.90%
$0.0288
7.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0573
93.10%
$0.3408
92.20%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.3696
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
2.14%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
10.73%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-17.71%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
4.47%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
April- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0030
4.30%
$0.0133
4.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0678
95.70%
$0.2699
95.30%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.2832
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2020 1
-1.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 2
9.96%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020 3
-17.18%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2020 4
2.49%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on March 31, 2020
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2020
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301050288.html
SOURCE Eaton Vance Management
