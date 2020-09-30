30.09.2020 15:48:00

Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0128

14.20%

$0.1272

11.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0770

85.80%

$0.9504

88.20%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$1.0776

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

11.23%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

6.66%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


14.95%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.11%







Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

0.0988




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.8892

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.8892

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

14.81%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

6.03%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


16.86%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

3.52%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0059

7.80%

$0.0530

7.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0701

92.20%

$0.1360

19.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4950

72.30%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6840

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

8.29%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

9.01%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


15.65%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.01%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0638

44.00%

$0.5546

34.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0462

31.90%

$0.9345

58.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0350

24.10%

$0.1059

6.60%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.5950

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

9.27%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

7.88%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


-2.78%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.57%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0235

16.50%

$0.3101

17.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1190

83.50%

$1.4824

82.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$1.7925

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

10.97%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

7.02%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


10.05%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.78%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0083

7.70%

$0.0875

9.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0997

92.30%

$0.2799

28.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6046

62.20%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.9720

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

6.86%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

9.24%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


-2.09%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.16%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0051

4.60%

$0.0479

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1057

95.40%

$0.9493

95.20%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.9972

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

8.87%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

9.62%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


0.90%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.41%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0079

9.40%

$0.0853

9.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0764

90.60%

$0.8420

90.8%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.9273

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

10.48%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

8.18%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


12.30%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

6.82%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0013

1.80%

$0.0622

9.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0714

98.20%

$0.2800

42.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3121

47.70%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.6543

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

6.32%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

8.94%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


-0.35%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

5.96%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.1275

100.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.1275

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

8.86%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

6.98%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


7.74%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

5.82%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0022

3.60%

$0.0427

6.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0594

96.40%

$0.6349

93.70%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.6776

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

8.12%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

8.57%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


7.44%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

7.14%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

September- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0013

1.80%

$0.0185

2.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0695

98.20%

$0.6187

97.10%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.6372

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2020 1

1.82%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 2

8.42%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020 3


1.81%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020 4

5.61%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on August 31, 2020





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31 ,2020

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2020

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2020



 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301142023.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

