Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces That Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On April 16, 2020 Will Be A Virtual Meeting

Notice That Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Will Be A Virtual Meeting

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), travel guidelines in Massachusetts and surrounding areas, and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (the "Fund") to be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (the "Meeting") will be a virtual meeting via a web-based portal. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

If you were a record holder of Fund shares as of March 2, 2020 (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund), you can participate in and vote at the Meeting by accessing https://web.lumiagm.com/225137385, entering the control number found on the proxy card or notice you previously received and entering the password "EatonVanceProxy0416100" (the password is case sensitive).

If you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of March 2, 2020, in order to participate in and vote at the Meeting, you must first obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund's name, the number of Fund shares you held, as well as your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy, email it to AST Fund Solutions, LLC ("AST") at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and put "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 15, 2020. You will then receive confirmation of your registration and a control number by email from AST. At the time of the Meeting, access https://web.lumiagm.com/225137385, enter the control number and enter the password "EatonVanceProxy0416100" (the password is case sensitive).

The Fund and the Board are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and if circumstances change, the Fund will issue additional press release(s) updating shareholders regarding the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your vote on the WHITE proxy card in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Fund's proxy materials. The proxy statement is available online at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php. The WHITE proxy card included with the Fund's previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting and may continue to be used to vote your shares in advance of the Meeting. Please contact AST at (800) 992-3086 with any questions regarding accessing the Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Trustees,

/s/ Maureen A. Gemma

Maureen A. Gemma

Secretary

