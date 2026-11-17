As global infrastructure modernizes and energy demands surge, choosing between Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) and Honeywell International Inc.(NASDAQ:HON) requires understanding how each giant tackles the future of power and automation.

Eaton focuses on intelligent power management, serving critical sectors like data centers and utilities. Honeywell has restructured into a pure-play automation firm. Both companies are staples among industrial stocks, but their paths to growth in 2027 depend on very different end-market drivers.

Eaton operates as an intelligent power management company, providing solutions for electrical, aerospace, and vehicle markets. It serves diverse sectors like data centers, utilities, and machine-building among various industrial stocks. The company reports that six major customers in its electrical sector account for roughly 22% of segment sales, while three large aerospace manufacturers represent nearly 20% of sales there. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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