Eaton Aktie
WKN: 850940 / ISIN: US2780581029
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17.11.2026 14:28:01
Eaton vs. Vertiv: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the energy transition and data center demand accelerate, choosing the right infrastructure play is vital. Should you bet on Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) or Vertiv Holdings Inc. (NYSE:VRT) for your portfolio?
Eaton is a global giant managing power across diverse industrial sectors, while Vertiv specializes in cooling and power systems for the booming data center market. Both companies benefit from massive electrification trends, but they offer different levels of diversification and growth potential for investors looking to capitalize on modern infrastructure needs.
Eaton operates as a massive power management company, serving markets ranging from utilities and data centers to aerospace and mobility. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company noted that six major customers account for approximately 22% of revenue in its Electrical sectors. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly as the firm seeks to expand its reach in specialized industrial segments.
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