Eaton wins Silver Communicator Award for Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency report

Power management company Eaton was recently honored with a 2022 Communicator Award of Distinction by The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. The annual award recognizes creative excellence among marketing and communications professionals.

"Congratulations to our global Communications team for the external recognition on Eaton’s inaugural Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency report,” said Monica Jackson, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity. "It creatively and transparently shares our commitment and progress toward achieving our aspirational goal of becoming a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry.”

Founded by passionate communications professionals more than two decades ago, the Communicator Awards honor the best of digital, video, podcast, marketing, mobile and print work. Eaton won for Brochure of Distinction, which falls in the Design & Print category. More than 4,000 entries were received in all categories from across the U.S. and world this year.

"Coming in as the new managing director of the AIVA, I was thrilled to be greeted by such a high level of creativity among the submissions for the 28th season of the Communicator Awards,” said new AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni. "I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I would also like to extend deep and sincere thanks to our jurors, who have devoted a massive amount of time to give back to their communities in the evaluation of so much amazing and powerful work.”

For more information on the 2022 Communicator Awards and to see the full list of winners, go to Winners - Communicator Awards. To view Eaton’s award-winning entry and learn more about its inclusion and diversity journey, please visit Inclusion & diversity | Eaton.

