Eaton's Recognized for Supply Chain Excellence by Resilinc

For the second year in a row, intelligent power management company Eaton was ranked in the top 10 of Resilinc’s Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers to the high-tech industry. This award recognizes companies who have outstanding supply chain risk and resiliency programs.

"From ongoing shortages to increasing regulation, the high-tech industry continues to be highly disrupted,” said Rick Freeman, Resilinc’s director of advisory services. "And despite the many challenges, the companies making up the Top 30 have prioritized building supply chain resiliency. We’re again proud to add Eaton to this list as it’s demonstrated best-in-class practices including collaboration, transparency, risk monitoring, deep supply chain mapping, and proactive mitigation across multiple supply chain tiers.”

Eaton was selected based on the Resilinc R Score®. This is a risk-scoring system that measures and benchmarks companies’ supply chain resiliency based on key metrics and data sets. These include performance, network resilience, transparency, continuity of supply, and the maturity of the company’s risk program.

Resilinc’s online database helps companies monitor and predict potential supply disruptions.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to supply chain resiliency,” said Chris Pinnegar, vice president of global supplier performance. "This award promotes Eaton’s commitment to minimize risks and disruptions within the supply chain ecosystem. We look forward to the upcoming year as we continue to help set an industry standard for supply chain operations.”

The Top 30 achieved the highest R Score® out of over 140,000 suppliers analyzed in the High-Tech, Electronics and Semiconductor supply chain. These companies are part of Resilinc’s mapped network and range from Tier 1 to Tier 5. Data and metrics to determine each supplier’s score are refreshed every quarter.

For more information on Resilinc and its R Score® methodology, click here.

