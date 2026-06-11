eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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11.06.2026 14:45:00
eBay Can Rally Higher on Online Advertising Momentum
eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) has quietly delivered a 24.4% year-to-date rally, upstaging the S&P 500's 7.9% performance. eBay has become the go-to resource for collectors, and its recent acquisition of Depop aims to attract younger, fashion-forward consumers. These catalysts, combined with eBay's growing online advertising segment, can keep the rally going.Image source: Getty Images.eBay reported $3.1 billion in first-quarter revenue, which was up by 19% year over year. The company generated $581 million in online ad revenue, which accounted for almost 20% of total revenue. eBay generated only $442 million in online ad revenue in Q1 2025, so the most recent results represent a 31.4% year-over-year improvement. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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