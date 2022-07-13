|
13.07.2022 17:00:00
eBay Could Be a Market-Beating Moneymaker, But It Needs to Stay Focused
On June 22, online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) acquired a specialty marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called KnownOrigin. The press release said KnownOrigin was a "leading" NFT marketplace. As a cash-rich company, eBay is fully capable of funding this acquisition.However, with limited growth opportunities, the company needs to be careful to not lose focus on shareholder returns. And buying KnownOrigin is a step in the wrong direction for this reason, in my opinion.In my opinion, there are three main phases of a public company's lifecycle: needing capital, self-funding, and returning capital to shareholders. In phase one, unprofitable companies secure funding from banks and shareholders to build the business in hopes of achieving scale. In phase two, companies have achieved enough scale to be cash flow positive but they continue plowing all available resources into growing the business. By phase three, growth opportunities are limited and, therefore, cash flows should be used to reward shareholders.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|6 193,00
|-3,69%
|eBay Inc.
|41,97
|-2,37%
|PayPal Inc
|70,55
|-0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der DAX befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.