|
04.05.2022 22:23:28
EBay Cuts FY22 Outlook; Shares Down 6%
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, e-commerce giant eBay Inc. (EBAY) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022, sending its shares down 6% in extended session.
Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects a loss of $0.25 to $0.05 per share, adjusted earnings of $3.90 to $4.10 per share and revenues of $9.6 to $9.9 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings of $3.15 to $3.35 per share, adjusted earnings of $4.20 to $4.40 per share, and revenues of $10.3 billion to $10.50 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $4.34 per share on revenues of $10.39 billion for the year.
eBay's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2022.
EBAY closed Wednesday's trading at $54.42, up $0.96 or 1.80%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $3.23 or 5.94%, in the after-hours trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc.
|45,04
|-10,26%